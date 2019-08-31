Man charged with impaired driving after car reversed with passenger hanging out in Guelph

GUELPH – Guelph police say they have charged a 20-year-old man from Orangeville with impaired driving after a vehicle allegedly tried to reverse out of a parking spot with a passenger hanging out of the vehicle’s rear window.

Police say they were alerted to the city’s downtown core at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday and found multiple men dancing on the roof of a parked vehicle.

Officers say the car began reversing out of its parking spot with one of the passengers hanging out of the vehicle’s rear window as they approached.

READ MORE: Guelph man charged with impaired driving after SUV hits pole, flips onto its side: police

Police say they tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated away from police at a high speed, despite being in a busy area for pedestrians.

When the vehicle eventually came to a stop, officers say made the driver take a breathalyzer test and charged him with dangerous operation.

The man is due in court in October.