Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian dies after downtown Guelph collision in September: police

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 10, 2019 1:31 pm
Guelph police closed the intersection at Macdonell and Wellington streets after a pedestrian was struck by a van.
Guelph police closed the intersection at Macdonell and Wellington streets after a pedestrian was struck by a van. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 55-year-old man died after he was struck by a van in the city’s downtown core on Sept. 3.

According to a news release, a van was driving eastbound on Wellington Road and struck the pedestrian at Macdonell Street at around 6:30 a.m.

The intersection was closed for several hours and police said the victim was transported to a Hamilton trauma centre with “very serious injuries.”

READ MORE: Man, 55, seriously injured after being struck by van in downtown Guelph

On Thursday, police announced the man had since succumbed to his injuries but didn’t say when he died.

The 61-year-old driver of the van was not injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation is ongoing and would not release any other information. It’s not known if any charges will be laid.

Safety reminders for school zones
Safety reminders for school zones
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
GuelphGuelph PoliceWellington Macdonell Guelph policeDowntown Guelph pedestrian killedGuelph police pedestrian killedPedestrian crash GuelphPedestrian killed GuelphWellington Macdonell pedestrian killed
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.