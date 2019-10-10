Pedestrian dies after downtown Guelph collision in September: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 55-year-old man died after he was struck by a van in the city’s downtown core on Sept. 3.

According to a news release, a van was driving eastbound on Wellington Road and struck the pedestrian at Macdonell Street at around 6:30 a.m.

The intersection was closed for several hours and police said the victim was transported to a Hamilton trauma centre with “very serious injuries.”

On Thursday, police announced the man had since succumbed to his injuries but didn’t say when he died.

The 61-year-old driver of the van was not injured.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and would not release any other information. It’s not known if any charges will be laid.

