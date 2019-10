Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Winnipeg police were on scene Wednesday morning blocking the Main Street underpass.

Officers say they were called to the bridge just after midnight to a traffic-related incident.

They say one man was transported to hospital, where he later died.

Northbound Main will remain closed throughout the morning rush hour. Commuters should plan an alternative route.

More to come.

Officers on scene blocking the Main Street underpass. Global News

Story continues below advertisement