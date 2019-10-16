Medicine Hat Tigers snap Saskatoon Blades’ point streak

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Blades‘ point streak has been snapped at seven games.

The Medicine Hat Tigers downed the Blades 3-1 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Daniel Baker opened the scoring for the Tigers 59 seconds into the second period.

Ryan Chyzowski scored the eventual game winner at the 8:58 mark of the second period, and Dru Krebs rounded out the scoring 43 seconds later.

The lone Blades goal came midway through the third period when Zach Huber found the back of the net on a power play.

Riley McKay picked up an assist on the goal to extend his point streak to six games. Rookie Charlie Wright picked up the other assist, his first WHL point.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades down Vancouver Giants for 1st home win of the season

Nolan Maier had a busy night in net for the Blades (7-4-0-1), turning aside 48 of the 51 shots he faced.

Mads Søgaard made 24 saves to pick up the win for the Tigers (8-2-1-0).

The Blades are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Winnipeg for the first of back-to-back games against the Ice.