Canada

Extended interviews with Kelowna-Lake Country riding candidates

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 7:26 pm
Kelowna Lake Country Riding Profile
A look at the candidates in the riding.

Extended interviews with each of the candidates running in Kelowna-Lake Country:

Extended interview with Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr
Extended interview with Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr
Extended interview with Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative candidate Tracy Gray
Extended interview with Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative candidate Tracy Gray
Extended interview with Kelowna-Lake Country NDP candidate Justin Kulik
Extended interview with Kelowna-Lake Country NDP candidate Justin Kulik
Extended interview with Kelowna-Lake Country Green Party candidate Travis Ashley
Extended interview with Kelowna-Lake Country Green Party candidate Travis Ashley
Extended interview with Kelowna-Lake Country PPC candidate John Barr
Extended interview with Kelowna-Lake Country PPC candidate John Barr
Extended interview with Kelowna-Lake Country independent candidate Daniel Joseph
Extended interview with Kelowna-Lake Country independent candidate Daniel Joseph
Extended interview with Kelowna-Lake Country independent candidate Silverado Socrates
Extended interview with Kelowna-Lake Country independent candidate Silverado Socrates
