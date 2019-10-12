Central Okanagan school district issues letter on dangers of vaping

Send this page to someone via email

Once seen as a new and safe alternative to smoking, vaping is now under a constant barrage of headlines about its associated health risks.

This week, Central Okanagan Public Schools issued a letter to parents and guardians about the dangers of vaping.

In the two-page letter, the school district says it “continues to have serious concerns about the impacts of vaping on human health.”

The letter also had a two-page attachment from Health Canada titled Talking With Your Teen About Vaping.

Superintendent Kevin Kaardal reminded parents that vaping and smoking are banned on school property and that if staff see vaping products on school grounds, they may confiscate them and turn them over to police.

“In B.C., the rules around sales of vapour products are the same as cigarettes,” Kaardal wrote in the letter. “It is against the law to sell or provide any vapour products to someone under the age of 19.”

The superintendent added that “witnessing students’ vaping puts staff in a difficult position of having to act on this illegality as persons of responsibility, acting in ‘loco parentis,’ or as a reasonable parent.”

“What would a reasonable parent do when they witness a student participating in an illegal activity?”

He also noted that it is illegal to possess cannabis on school grounds.

“I encourage you to speak with your child or youth to ensure they understand the serious health risks associated with this activity,” Kaardal said to close the letter.

“I believe that in working together, we can better educate our youth on the potential harmful consequences of vaping in order to keep them safe and healthy.”

