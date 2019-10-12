Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Central Okanagan school district issues letter on dangers of vaping

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 3:14 pm
A high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Massachusetts. Central Okanagan Public Schools issued a letter this week on the dangers of vaping.
A high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Massachusetts. Central Okanagan Public Schools issued a letter this week on the dangers of vaping. File / The Associated Press

Once seen as a new and safe alternative to smoking, vaping is now under a constant barrage of headlines about its associated health risks.

This week, Central Okanagan Public Schools issued a letter to parents and guardians about the dangers of vaping.

In the two-page letter, the school district says it “continues to have serious concerns about the impacts of vaping on human health.”

Two B.C. men launch lawsuit against vaping giant
Two B.C. men launch lawsuit against vaping giant

The letter also had a two-page attachment from Health Canada titled Talking With Your Teen About Vaping.

Superintendent Kevin Kaardal reminded parents that vaping and smoking are banned on school property and that if staff see vaping products on school grounds, they may confiscate them and turn them over to police.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: University of Calgary study looks at potential negative health effects of vaping

“In B.C., the rules around sales of vapour products are the same as cigarettes,” Kaardal wrote in the letter. “It is against the law to sell or provide any vapour products to someone under the age of 19.”

The superintendent added that “witnessing students’ vaping puts staff in a difficult position of having to act on this illegality as persons of responsibility, acting in ‘loco parentis,’ or as a reasonable parent.”

“What would a reasonable parent do when they witness a student participating in an illegal activity?”

Washington State ban increases pressure on B.C. government over vaping
Washington State ban increases pressure on B.C. government over vaping

He also noted that it is illegal to possess cannabis on school grounds.

“I encourage you to speak with your child or youth to ensure they understand the serious health risks associated with this activity,” Kaardal said to close the letter.

READ MORE: Two probable cases of vaping-related lung illness reported in N.B.

“I believe that in working together, we can better educate our youth on the potential harmful consequences of vaping in order to keep them safe and healthy.”

New calls for vaping regulations as safety concerns increase
New calls for vaping regulations as safety concerns increase
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
SchoolHealth CanadaEducationVapingTeenagerschool districtCentral Okanagan Public Schoolshigh schoolsMiddle Schools
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.