Yukon introduces stricter vaping laws, raises smoking age to 19

Send this page to someone via email

Yukon is raising the age that its residents are allowed to smoke or vape and is proposing further limits on how vaping products can be sold, used and promoted.

The Tobacco and Vaping Products Control and Regulation Act was introduced in Yukon’s legislature on Monday and would raise the age for access to tobacco and vapour products to 19 years old from 18.

READ MORE: Canadian health officials monitoring reports of U.S. vaping linked illnesses

Health Minister Pauline Frost says the proposed legislation is part of the territory’s ongoing efforts to discourage the use of the addictive and harmful products.

Story continues below advertisement

2:06 How big tobacco is fuelling the vaping industry How big tobacco is fuelling the vaping industry

The government says the changes arise out of a public survey conducted earlier this year on proposed amendments to the current Smoke-Free Places Act.

Vaping with e-cigarettes has been linked to a mysterious and sometimes fatal lung ailment that has affected over 1,000 users in the United States and a few people in Canada.