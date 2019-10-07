Menu

Health

Yukon introduces stricter vaping laws, raises smoking age to 19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2019 8:46 pm
Updated October 7, 2019 8:48 pm
New numbers that show a huge increase in teen vaping in Canada have the government hinting at tougher restrictions.
New numbers that show a huge increase in teen vaping in Canada have the government hinting at tougher restrictions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nam Y. Huh, File

Yukon is raising the age that its residents are allowed to smoke or vape and is proposing further limits on how vaping products can be sold, used and promoted.

The Tobacco and Vaping Products Control and Regulation Act was introduced in Yukon’s legislature on Monday and would raise the age for access to tobacco and vapour products to 19 years old from 18.

READ MORE: Canadian health officials monitoring reports of U.S. vaping linked illnesses

The act focuses on protecting public health, especially that of youth, and directs how vapour products would be sold, used and promoted.

Health Minister Pauline Frost says the proposed legislation is part of the territory’s ongoing efforts to discourage the use of the addictive and harmful products.

Story continues below advertisement
How big tobacco is fuelling the vaping industry
How big tobacco is fuelling the vaping industry

The government says the changes arise out of a public survey conducted earlier this year on proposed amendments to the current Smoke-Free Places Act.

Vaping with e-cigarettes has been linked to a mysterious and sometimes fatal lung ailment that has affected over 1,000 users in the United States and a few people in Canada.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
vaping CanadaCanada VapingAge raised in Yukon for VapingSmoking in the YukonTobacco and Vaping Products Control and Regulation ActVaping products sold YukonYukon raises smoking age to 19Yukon raises to vaping age to 19Yukon Vaping Act
