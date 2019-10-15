Beloved Hamilton anthem singer, Fern Viola, dies at age 92

Send this page to someone via email

Longtime national anthem singer Fern Viola has passed away.

Known as “The Voice of Hamilton,” Viola sang the Canadian national anthem at countless events including at Ticats games and Hamilton’s Remembrance Day services.

Viola began his political career in 1971, working at Hamilton MP John Munro’s Ottawa office.

In 1984, Viola returned to Hamilton to work in the Veterans Affairs office where he played a prominent role in the Canada Remembers program, the 1995 VE 50th anniversary and on many files, including veterans’ pensions until his retirement in 2013.

Viola was a proud member of local clubs including Sons of Italy; Friends of HMCS Haida; St. Anthony’s Parish and Canadian Club of Hamilton. He was also awarded Hamilton Italian-Canadian Citizen of the Year in 2006, the Wenonah Foster Award for work with veterans and a Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton mayor Fred Eisenberger is offering condolences to Viola’s family, friends and loved ones on his passing.

“Fern was a friend and subtle advisor to me and was a proud champion for the success of Hamilton and Hamiltonians from all walks of life. He was loved and respected by everyone who knew him and heard his voice, including Pierre Elliott Trudeau, Margaret Thatcher and Peter Jennings. My sincere condolences to Fern’s family, friends and loved ones on his passing. It was my honour to know him all these years. The Voice of Hamilton will be missed by many.”

Visitation will be at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel on Thursday from 1-5 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. with vigil prayers at 8 p.m.

A funeral mass will be offered at St. Anthony of Padua Church, on Friday at 10 a.m.

Viola was 92.