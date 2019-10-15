Menu

Cannabis

Ontario Cannabis Store considers private sector involvement in distribution

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2019 4:43 pm
A worker examines cannabis products at the Ontario Cannabis Store distribution centre in an undated handout photo.
TORONTO – The Ontario Cannabis Store says it will launch consultations later this month in an effort to get the private sector involved in the storage and distribution of marijuana.

The agency’s CEO says the province’s online and wholesale distributor will consult with federally licensed producers and retail store owners on the possible change.

Cal Bricker says the OCS will then make recommendations to the Ontario government to ensure sufficient distribution capacity is in place to combat the illegal market.

He says the current centralized distribution has served existing retailers, but the agency wants to prepare for the addition of more retail stores and the launch of edibles.

This OCS has been struggling to meet the demand for cannabis, and earlier this month the agency said it lost $42 million in the latest fiscal year ended March 31.

The number of legal pot outlets in Ontario is expected to grow from 25 to 75 this month.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
