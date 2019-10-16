OPP searching for two persons of interest following rural Ontario cabin fire

Send this page to someone via email

Frontenac OPP are treating a cabin fire in North Frontenac Township as suspicious after two people were caught on camera near the site of the blaze.

North Frontenac firefighters and Frontenac OPP were called to a cabin on fire at 2203 North Road, about two kilometres south of Plevna on Sunday around 11 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, the fire was extinguished but the unoccupied building was destroyed.

OPP say no injuries were reported.

Police say a trail camera on the property caught two people near the cabin shortly before the fire began.

OPP have released images from the camera hoping to identify the people, who police wish to speak to.

OPP are asking with information about the incident to contact them at 613-372-1932 or 1-888-310-1122.