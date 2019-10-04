Nudists help firefighters hose down major blaze — just barely

Send this page to someone via email

A nudist colony with nothing to hide now has something to celebrate after three of its residents mounted an old fire truck and helped firefighters extinguish a major blaze threatening their Tennessee community.

The fire burned across four hectares near Rock Haven Lodge, a nudist park in rural Murfreesboro, Ten., on Wednesday afternoon.

Rock Haven Lodge owner Susan Palmer says she called 911 when she spotted the fire threatening the community. She also drafted a few nudists to help fight the blaze using a 55-year-old fire truck that’s been sitting unused for quite some time.

“I got in touch with some of my guys and I said, ‘Take the fire truck and go,'” she told local TV station WSMV.

Palmer added that the truck — a vintage Ford from 1964 — had never been used at Rock Haven Lodge, but its 500-gallon reservoir was up to the task.

“I was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher,” she told WSMV. “Meantime, one of my other guys walked through the woods … and had a hose over there and started spraying what he could.”

The three-person crew — who were all wearing clothes — used their truck to protect a trailer and a hydro pole from the flames.

Their quick response appears to have prevented the fires from causing any damage to property at the park, which sits in a 10-hectare patch of forest outside Nashville.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue says the flames endangered two structures but did not “involve” them. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Today's brush fire on Gum Puckett Road burned at least 10 acres over several properties; 2 structures were endangered but not involved. Dry ground cover and wind caused the fire to shift and change directions several times. The cause is being investigated. #RutherfordCountyTN pic.twitter.com/6D64MQBkgk — Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) October 2, 2019

Rock Haven Lodge hosts a wide range of summer sports activities like volleyball, tennis and swimming — all in the buff, of course. Visitors are also welcome to park an RV, rent a cabin or pitch a tent for the night.

The park celebrated its members’ success in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“We are so thankful we were in the position to help our neighbours!” they wrote.

It was the bare minimum they could do.