4 adults, 1 infant displaced from homes after Calgary townhouse fire

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 2:59 pm
Calgary firefighters on the scene of a townhouse fire in the city's northeast on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Calgary firefighters on the scene of a townhouse fire in the city's northeast on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Global News

A fire in a townhouse in northeast Calgary on Tuesday has forced five people, including an infant, from two homes.

Calgary fire spokesperson Carol Henke said the call about the blaze came from a passerby who reported seeing thick smoke coming from the townhouse in the 400 block of 64 Avenue N.E. The person said they saw one person inside and another outside the building.

Two adults and a baby were evacuated from the suite where the blaze started and two other adults were evacuated from the next door unit.

Henke said it appears the fire started in the kitchen. A charred and burned oven was seen sitting on the grass outside the townhouse on Tuesday afternoon.

Charred oven seen outside a townhouse that saw damage from a fire on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Charred oven seen outside a townhouse that saw damage from a fire on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Global News

There was no estimate of the extent of damage as of 12:20 p.m.

