Emergency crews extricate person from car at two-vehicle incident in Penticton

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 2:32 pm
Penticton firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate one person from a car following a two-vehicle incident along the Channel Parkway on Tuesday morning.
Penticton firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate one person from a car following a two-vehicle incident along the Channel Parkway on Tuesday morning. Global News

At least two people were taken to hospital with injuries following a car accident in Penticton on Tuesday morning.

The incident at Duncan Avenue and the Channel Parkway involved a white pickup truck and a blue car at approximately 10:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Video shows speeding B.C. driver narrowly miss Delta police officer on highway shoulder

A person who claimed to be a witness told Global News that the northbound truck went through a red light and hit the car, which was attempting to turn left from Duncan Avenue onto the parkway.

Firefighters had to extricate one person from the car, using the jaw of life to cut the car door open, which sustained heavy damage in the incident.

