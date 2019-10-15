Emergency crews extricate person from car at two-vehicle incident in Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

At least two people were taken to hospital with injuries following a car accident in Penticton on Tuesday morning.

The incident at Duncan Avenue and the Channel Parkway involved a white pickup truck and a blue car at approximately 10:30 a.m.

This is the scene at the intersection of the Channel Parkway and Duncan Ave in Penticton right now. Firefighters extricating someone from the vehicle. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/F8PzlRTZ4e — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) October 15, 2019

A person who claimed to be a witness told Global News that the northbound truck went through a red light and hit the car, which was attempting to turn left from Duncan Avenue onto the parkway.

Firefighters had to extricate one person from the car, using the jaw of life to cut the car door open, which sustained heavy damage in the incident.

Ambulance has just arrived as fire crews work to extricate a crash victim from inside this vehicle at the intersection of the Channel Parkway and Duncan Ave in Penticton. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/2N1WMh0IO4 — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) October 15, 2019

