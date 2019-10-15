Emergency crews extricate person from car at two-vehicle incident in Penticton

At least two people were taken to hospital with injuries following a car accident in Penticton on Tuesday morning.
The incident at Duncan Avenue and the Channel Parkway involved a white pickup truck and a blue car at approximately 10:30 a.m.
A person who claimed to be a witness told Global News that the northbound truck went through a red light and hit the car, which was attempting to turn left from Duncan Avenue onto the parkway.
Firefighters had to extricate one person from the car, using the jaw of life to cut the car door open, which sustained heavy damage in the incident.
Traffic jam hockey game on CentrePort Way
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS