Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec’s police watchdog investigating after vehicle crashes during traffic stop

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 9:43 am
A driver allegedly struck another vehicle before crashing into a building in Sainte-Catherine on Monday evening.
A driver allegedly struck another vehicle before crashing into a building in Sainte-Catherine on Monday evening. TVA

Quebec’s independent police watchdog is investigating after a 30-year-old woman was seriously injured during a police intervention on Montreal’s South Shore on Monday evening.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) reports that a police officer pulled over a vehicle around 7 p.m. in Sainte-Catherine. The driver, a woman, was allegedly driving in an erratic fashion and failed to make proper stops, according to the BEI.

When the police officer approached the vehicle, the BEI said the woman began driving again.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck by taxi on Papineau Avenue

The BEI said the vehicle then collided with another vehicle and then crashed into a building in the area. The woman was reportedly found unconscious behind the wheel.

According to the BEI, the woman was taken to hospital and is expected to recover.

Story continues below advertisement

The BEI investigates whenever a civilian is injured or killed during a police intervention. A total of eight investigators have been assigned to the case.

READ MORE: Ville-Marie Expressway partially reopen after years of construction

The independent watchdog has also asked the Sûreté du Québec to provide support during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the BEI through its website.

— With files from the Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Sureté du QuébecSQBEIMontreal south shoreMontreal crashBureau des Enquêtes IndépendantesQuebec Police WatchdogSainte-CatherineBEI investigationQuebec independent watchdogSainte-Catherine crash
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.