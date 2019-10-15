Quebec’s police watchdog investigating after vehicle crashes during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s independent police watchdog is investigating after a 30-year-old woman was seriously injured during a police intervention on Montreal’s South Shore on Monday evening.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) reports that a police officer pulled over a vehicle around 7 p.m. in Sainte-Catherine. The driver, a woman, was allegedly driving in an erratic fashion and failed to make proper stops, according to the BEI.

When the police officer approached the vehicle, the BEI said the woman began driving again.

The BEI said the vehicle then collided with another vehicle and then crashed into a building in the area. The woman was reportedly found unconscious behind the wheel.

According to the BEI, the woman was taken to hospital and is expected to recover.

The BEI investigates whenever a civilian is injured or killed during a police intervention. A total of eight investigators have been assigned to the case.

The independent watchdog has also asked the Sûreté du Québec to provide support during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the BEI through its website.

— With files from the Canadian Press