Pedestrian struck by taxi on Papineau Avenue

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital after being struck by a taxi early Monday morning in Montreal.

Montreal police say the man got off a bus around 4:20 a.m. near the intersection of Papineau Avenue and Crémazie Boulevard.

According to police, the man then crossed the street in front of the bus, into the path of a taxi.

Police say the taxi driver was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries. Police say the injuries did not appear to be life threatening and he is expected to recover.

