Crime

Robbery forces several schools in Waterloo region to be placed under hold and secure: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 12:15 pm
Updated October 16, 2019 7:10 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Several schools in the Waterloo region were placed under a hold and secure on Tuesday after three men were stabbed near Resurrection Catholic Secondary School, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. in an area just off-campus.

READ MORE: Man charged with performing indecent act aboard Grand River Transit bus in Waterloo

Police say five men allegedly approached a trio of victims in Northforest Park and demanded personal property.

After a skirmish, three men suffered various injuries, including stab wounds.

Several schools in the area were placed under lockdown as police investigated the incident. A 15-year-old was arrested in relation to the robbery, police said.

“A number of schools and one daycare in the area were placed in a hold and secure as a precaution,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“A number of individuals were involved where one individual sustained a stab wound.”

READ MORE: ‘He lifted his shirt up and he had the axe’: Hamilton student speaks out about alleged school yard incident

Dietrich said the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two other victims made their own way to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

According to the Waterloo Region District School Board, the public schools affected included Westvale Public School and Mary Johnston Public School in Waterloo as well as Sandhills Public School in Kitchener.

Police say that Holy Rosary Catholic School in Waterloo was also affected.

