Canada

Crown appeals not guilty verdict in David and Collet Stephan case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2019 11:38 am
Updated October 15, 2019 11:40 am
David Stephan and his wife Collet Stephan arrive at court in Lethbridge, Alta., on March 10, 2016.
David Stephan and his wife Collet Stephan arrive at court in Lethbridge, Alta., on March 10, 2016. David Rossiter, The Canadian Press

The Crown is appealing the not guilty verdict in the case of an Alberta couple charged with not seeking medical help sooner for their sick toddler son.

Last month, Justice Terry Clackson acquitted David and Collet Stephan of failing to provide the necessaries of life in the death of 18-month-old Ezekiel, who contracted bacterial meningitis in 2012.

READ MORE: David and Collet Stephan found not guilty in 2012 death of son

Although the original medical examiner found the boy died of the infection, Clackson sided with the defence expert who said it was a lack of oxygen.

In his decision, the judge noted the Nigerian-born medical examiner spoke with an accent and was hard to understand.

READ MORE: Complaint filed regarding judge’s comments in Lethbridge trial: ‘Some may perceive racism’

The Crown says the judge erred by insisting prosecutors had to prove taking Ezekiel to the doctor would have saved the boy’s life.

Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutors also say the judge’s comments indicate a reasonable apprehension of bias.

