Province announces funding for consumption and treatment services site in downtown Kitchener

On the day the temporary consumption and treatment services site opened its door in downtown Kitchener, the provincial government announced it would provide funding for the permanent site.

“Our government welcomes the work done by Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services, Sanguen Health Centre and their partners in building community support for this new Consumption and Treatment Services site,” health minister Christine Elliott said in a statement. “Ontario remains committed to working with communities to establish a network of programs and services in areas with the greatest need to save lives and connect Ontarians with life-saving treatment and rehabilitation services.”

The interim site, which is located at 150 Duke St. W., was officially launched on Tuesday morning.

More to follow…

