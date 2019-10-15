Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Province announces funding for consumption and treatment services site in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 11:28 am
The consumption booths at the site on Duke Street in Kitchener.
The consumption booths at the site on Duke Street in Kitchener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

On the day the temporary consumption and treatment services site opened its door in downtown Kitchener, the provincial government announced it would provide funding for the permanent site.

“Our government welcomes the work done by Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services, Sanguen Health Centre and their partners in building community support for this new Consumption and Treatment Services site,” health minister Christine Elliott said in a statement. “Ontario remains committed to working with communities to establish a network of programs and services in areas with the greatest need to save lives and connect Ontarians with life-saving treatment and rehabilitation services.”

READ MORE: A look inside Kitchener’s interim supervised consumption site

The interim site, which is located at 150 Duke St. W., was officially launched on Tuesday morning.

More to follow…

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Christine ElliottRegion of waterloo public healthconsumption and treatment services site KitchenerCTS KitchenerDuke street consumption siteDuke Street Kitchener consumptionFord government consumption and treatment services siteSanguen Health Centre
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.