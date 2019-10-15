Menu

Trudeau campaigns in the Maritimes as Scheer fights for seats in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2019 6:00 am
Federal Election 2019: Liberals, Conservatives locked in tie as NDP sees surge in support one week before election
WATCH: Liberals, Conservatives locked in tie as NDP sees surge in support one week before election

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is barnstorming New Brunwick and Nova Scotia today, while his Conservative rival Andrew Scheer does the same in Quebec.

The difference is that Trudeau is spending his time in ridings the Liberal party is hoping to keep in the federal election on Oct. 21, and Scheer is hitting areas the Conservatives are hoping to pick up.

READ MORE: NDP sees support jump at expense of Liberals, Tories one week before election: poll

Trudeau’s Liberals won all the seats in Atlantic Canada in 2015, so any campaigning he does there is defensive.

He’s in Fredericton and Riverview, N.B., before moving on to Cumberland-Colchester, Masstown, New Glasgow and Halifax, N.S., where he’ll end the day with a rally.

Scheer’s day begins in Quebec City, where he’ll lay out another element of his plan for his first 100 days in office if the Conservatives form a government, and then he’ll visit Trois-Rivieres and the Montreal suburb of La Prairie — two seats held by Liberals and one by a New Democrat.

Federal Election 2019: Advance polls show increase in voter turnout
Federal Election 2019: Advance polls show increase in voter turnout

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been on the rise in recent polls, is campaigning in Toronto, and the Green party’s Elizabeth May is talking about the Greens’ tax plans in Kamloops, B.C.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauFederal ElectionFederal election 2019Andrew Scheercanada electionDecision CanadaJagmeet Singhcanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaElizabeth May
