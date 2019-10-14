Saskatoon Hilltops finish regular season perfect 2nd time in a row

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Hilltops ended their regular season undefeated with a 48-8 win over the Edmonton Wildcats on Oct. 13 at SMF Field.

By the end of the first quarter, Saskatoon led Edmonton 14-0 with touchdowns by Ben Abrook and Tanner Rhode.

Toppers’ Connor Graham, Keegan Dicks and Dillan Heintz also helped the team gain a commanding 35-0 lead with touchdowns in the first half.

Saskatoon running back Carter McLean got the Hilltops’ lone touchdown of the third quarter.

Rylan Kleiter chipped in for his second field goal of the second half and the Hilltops held on for the rest of the fourth quarter, taking it 48-8.

The Toppers captured their second perfect regular season in a row with the win, while also extending their winning streak to 27 games in the Canadian Junior Football League.

Saskatoon (8-0) and Edmonton (2-6) will meet again in the Prairie Football Conference semi-final on Oct. 20.