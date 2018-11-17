Hilltops defeat Rams, win fifth straight Canadian Bowl

The drive for five has been accomplished after the Saskatoon Hilltops dominated the Langley Rams 58-21 to claim the teams 21st Canadian Bowl and fifth in a row.

A chilly afternoon that hung around -18 C throughout the contest didn’t affect the host Hilltops, or their rambunctious SMF Field crowd of just under 1,500.

The Blue and Gold didn’t put up a touchdown until the late stages of the first quarter when Josh Ewanchyna punched a one-yard run into the end zone to give the Toppers an 8-0 lead.

The drive of the afternoon came midway through the second quarter, with the Hilltops scrimmaging from their 7-yard line, quarterback Jordan Walls hit receiver Jason Price with a long ball for a 44-yard gain. The next play Josh Ewanchyna found a hole and rumbled for a 45-yard gain, setting up Walls for a 14-yard completion to Keegan Dicks who made the score 16-0.

Saskatoon would add to their lead before Langley could get on the scoreboard. This time the defense produced the offense when Logan Bitz turned an interception into a 48-yard pick six.

Following the Bitz touchdown, Anthony Blackwell was able to return the David Solie kickoff 100-yards to make the score 24-7. The Hilltops led the Rams 31-7 at Halftime.

Ewanchyna would add another touchdown in the third quarter and finished the afternoon with 247 yards and 3 touchdowns, enough to claim the offensive player of the game trophy

Bitz would claim the defensive player of the game award finishing with 2 tackles to go with his pick six.

Hilltops have now won a record five consecutive National Championships and 8 of the last 9.