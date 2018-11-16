Saskatoon Hilltops prepare to host Canadian Bowl against Langley Rams

After having three weeks off, the Saskatoon Hilltops are about to play for their fifth-straight national title as they host the 2018 Canadian Bowl this weekend.

The last time the football team took the field, they claimed the Prairie Football Conference title with a 29-9 win over the Edmonton Huskies on Oct. 28 to stay undefeated this season.

Now to the final test, a matchup versus the Langley Rams for the national championship at SMF Field.

“At the end of the day, you just want to be playing in the last game. So we’d play this in Tokyo, it doesn’t matter. We’re in the Canadian final and that means everything to us,” Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant said.

“There’s a little extra excitement when you’re in your own barn and got all your friends and family come to support, cheer you on so ultimately if you want to win, you want to get it done – you want to get it done on home turf.”

The Rams defeated the Hamilton Hurricanes 39-14 on Nov. 3 to advance to the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) championship.

Teams don’t put themselves in a position to win five straight championships by getting complacent. The Hilltops are giving the Rams the respect they deserve ahead of the game.

“They’re big, they’re physical, and they’re athletic. They like to fly around, they plug the gaps and take away the run a little bit,” Hilltops quarterback Jordan Walls said.

“Their defensive backs can make plays all over the field, so we’re excited to get across from them and see what they bring in the first couple minutes.”

WATCH BELOW: Saskatoon Hilltops captain Bobby Ehman and defensive co-ordinator Jeff Yausie tee-up their Canadian Bowl championship game.

For those that have played five years with Saskatoon, there’s a chance they could make a clean sweep for their career, celebrating a national championship each season.

“These guys, I’ve been playing with them forever, and to finish a fifth-year final championship with them … it’s a movie,” Hilltops receiver Adam Ewanchyna said.

“This is the biggest game of the year, we’ve been waiting for it. Very excited, but ready to get it done.”

The Hilltops have won 20 CJFL titles in team history.

Kickoff for the 111th national championship gets underway at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 17.