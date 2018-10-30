Saskatoon Hilltops eye record-setting 5th straight national title

The Saskatoon Hilltops drive for a record-setting five national championships is alive.

Their sights have never been clearer after beating the Edmonton Huskies 28-9 on Oct. 28 to claim their fifth-straight Prairie Football Conference (PFC) title.

Running back Josh Ewanchyna led the charge for Saskatoon, rushing for 163 yards while scoring three touchdowns.

“The o-line and Josh had a good game. We’ve got to get the passing game going a little bit better, but at the end of the day, its playoffs, you just move forward and live on, and that’s what the Hilltops do,” Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant said.

“If our passing game isn’t working, we’ve got to pick up the run game, or vice versa,” Ewanchyna said.

Despite wining their 10th-straight game, the Toppers have their eyes set on a bigger prize.

“I’m just grateful to be in this spot and to be able to be on this team, to be in this position to go for our fifth-straight Canadian Bowl,” Hilltops linebacker Cody Peters said.

“We don’t get too high, we don’t get too low. Slow and steady is going to win this race. We’ve always been able to do that and the leaders have done a good job of maintaining that and maybe that’s why we traditionally play in bigger games than most other programs,” Sargeant said.

The Hilltops will host the winner of the Canadian Junior Football League semi-final on Nov. 17 for the national title.