Cody Peters makes impression at Riders training camp

Cody Peters, 22, went into Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp with a positive outlook.

The linebacker with the Saskatoon Hilltops, of the Canadian Junior Football League, just wanted to soak it all in.

“I was surprised with how many reps I was getting in there because I didn’t think I was going to get that much. I thought it was just going to be like, more just watching, but I’m happy for the opportunity,” Peters said.

After nearly three weeks of training camp, he’s still there and now getting ready for his second pre-season game.

“Don’t limit yourself. Keep yourself versatile to a lot of opportunities. And try to learn as much as you can,” Peters said.

The Saskatoon product knows if he is to make the jump from junior to the Canadian Football League, it will be on special teams.

According to Riders head coach and general manager Chris Jones, it’s not a matter of if, but when in regards to Peters.

“He’s done a really, really good job. When you first look at him, he’s got the long hair, he kind of sticks out that way and looks a little different than some of those guys,” Jones said with a rare smile.

“But I’ll tell you where he’s not. He’s fearless, he will go up and he’ll strike you. He’s going to play special teams more than likely in this league.”

Peters got into the pre-season game in Edmonton last week, and next up is the Calgary Stampeders at Mosaic Stadium Friday in front of friends and family.

For Peters, he will continue to just live in the moment.

“As soon as coach called on to me, I was ready to go out there. But like the first special teams I went out there, I was just getting butterflies and that kind of stuff. As soon as I got the first hit out of the way, I felt like I was ready to go.”

Saskatchewan’s regular season kicks off on June 15 against the Toronto Argonauts in Regina.