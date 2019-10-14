Woman killed in Strathcona County collision

A woman was killed in a collision east of Edmonton Sunday night.
At around 8:20 p.m., RCMP were called to a crash on Highway 21, between township roads 522 and 520, in Strathcona County.
Details of the collision were not released by police, but RCMP said a woman who was a passenger in a vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle suffered unknown injuries, RCMP said in a media release late Sunday night.
Traffic along the stretch of Highway 21 was rerouted on Sunday night.
The woman’s identity was not released.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS