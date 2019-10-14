Menu

Woman killed in Strathcona County collision

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 14, 2019 10:52 am
WATCH ABOVE: A woman was killed in a collision on Highway 21 between township roads 522 and 520, in Strathcona County.

A woman was killed in a collision east of Edmonton Sunday night.

At around 8:20 p.m., RCMP were called to a crash on Highway 21, between township roads 522 and 520, in Strathcona County.

READ MORE: 2 killed in multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Bassano, Alberta

Details of the collision were not released by police, but RCMP said a woman who was a passenger in a vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle suffered unknown injuries, RCMP said in a media release late Sunday night.

Traffic along the stretch of Highway 21 was rerouted on Sunday night.

The woman’s identity was not released.

A woman was killed in a collision on Highway 21 between township roads 522 and 520, in Strathcona County Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Eric Beck, Global News
A woman was killed in a collision on Highway 21 between township roads 522 and 520, in Strathcona County Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Eric Beck, Global News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Alberta roadsStrathcona CountyHighway 21Alberta fatal crashAlberta fatal collisionwoman killedStrathcona County crashHighway 21 crashStrathcona County fatal crashHighway 21 collisionhighway 21 police
