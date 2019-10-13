Calgary police searching for Ford F-150 driver who clipped officer with truck: CPS

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are searching for a male driver after he allegedly tried to hit an officer on Sunday.

An officer was conducting photo radar when trying to pull over the grey Ford F-150 near the 500 block of 16 Avenue N.E. at 5:30 p.m., according to the Calgary Police Service.

The driver attempted to hit the officer, who jumped out of the way but ended up getting clipped by the truck, police said. There were no injuries to the officer, CPS said.

The investigation is ongoing.

