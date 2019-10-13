Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police searching for Ford F-150 driver who clipped officer with truck: CPS

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 9:41 pm
Calgary police are looking for a male after he drove away from an officer on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Calgary police are looking for a male after he drove away from an officer on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. File/Global News

Calgary police are searching for a male driver after he allegedly tried to hit an officer on Sunday.

An officer was conducting photo radar when trying to pull over the grey Ford F-150 near the 500 block of 16 Avenue N.E. at 5:30 p.m., according to the Calgary Police Service.

The driver attempted to hit the officer, who jumped out of the way but ended up getting clipped by the truck, police said. There were no injuries to the officer, CPS said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary Driving500 block of 16 Avenue N.E.Calgary driver attempts to hit officerCalgary photo radarCalgary police officer clipped by truckCalgary police search for driverCalgary police search for Ford F-150Calgary police searching for driverCalgary police vehicle
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.