Consumer

Car dealership to relocate to West Edmonton Mall

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 5:42 pm
The West Edmonton Mall is seen on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015.
The West Edmonton Mall is seen on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. CANADIAN PRESS/Ian Jackson

An Edmonton car dealership has announced it will be taking over a large space at West Edmonton Mall.

On Twitter, Mayfield Toyota said that it will be moving from its current location at 102 Avenue and 170 Street to a new space in Canada’s largest mall.

The space the dealership will take over encompasses 317,000 square feet and will feature a full showroom and service centre.

“We have been looking for a bigger, better space … and we are thrilled for this move,” Mayfield Toyota’s general manager David Friesen said.

Mayfield Toyota has been located at its current location in west Edmonton since 1998. The company also serves as a sponsor for the ice rink at West Edmonton Mall.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayfield Toyota has been growing our relationship with WEM for several years, and it just seemed like the perfect place to call home,” Friesen said. 

West Edmonton Mall recently filled another large space in the building after The Brick opened up a new location there in early September.

READ MORE: Retail giant takes over former Sears in Canada’s largest mall, signals confidence in brick-and-mortar stores

Construction is set to start on the Mayfield Toyota dealership in March 2020, with completion expected in spring 2021.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
