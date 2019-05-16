Sarah Jessica Parker to attend store opening at West Edmonton Mall

Actress and fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker is coming to Edmonton next month for the opening of her latest shoe and clothing store.

The SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker store at West Edmonton Mall will be the first standalone Canadian location for the brand, which also has boutiques in New York City, Las Vegas, Maryland, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

The store will be located on the lower level of the mall, in Phase III near BRBN st — the area formerly known as Bourbon Street.

It will carry shoes handcrafted in Italy as well as accessories and apparel designed by the Sex and the City actress and made in the U.S.

The brand, launched in 2014, is owned by Sarah Jessica Parker and George Malkemus III, who until last month was also president of designer shoe company Manolo Blahnik USA.

Sarah Jessica Parker will inaugurate the Edmonton boutique with an in-person appearance on Saturday, June 15 in conjunction with West Edmonton Mall’s Fashion Event.

The mall said the show will feature a presentation of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker footwear and accessories introduced by the actress, followed by an in-store appearance where she will meet with customers and sign purchases.

“This is an exciting time for us as our company continues to grow,” Sarah Jessica Parker and George Malkemus III said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled that part of this growth includes a new partnership with Triple 5. Their enthusiasm and support has been so exciting. We can’t wait to meet all of our new customers in Edmonton.”

The Triple Five Group is based in Edmonton and run by the Ghermezian family, who built West Edmonton Mall (WEM) in the early 1980s.

