City and West Edmonton Mall will share cost to build temporary crossing

A temporary pedestrian access way to help people cross 170 Street and get to West Edmonton Mall will be constructed thanks to an agreement between the city and the mall.

“While we work on the bigger issue of the bridge replacement, one of the big concerns I had been hearing was the lack of any crossing – even temporary – to access WEM,” Coun. Andrew Knack said in a Facebook post.

“I have now received confirmation that work on a temporary crossing will be starting quite soon so that people can cross 170 Street at 90 Avenue.”

Knack said a new pedestrian sidewalk connection will be built from the east boulevard of 170 Street at the 90 Avenue intersection. The goal is to have construction completed by the end of October.

Crossing the busy Edmonton street has been an issue since the old footbridge near 87 Avenue was torn down last summer because it was deemed a public safety hazard.

The city and the mall will share the cost of the temporary walkway but Knack stressed this isn’t the permanent solution.

“This will not be the final solution,” an information bulletin sent to West Meadowlark Community League residents said.

“A full footbridge must still be built and there will be some engagement with affected communities and stakeholders to inform that replacement work. In particular, there needs to be a lot of engagement with the residents who live closest to the previous footbridge as they can experience the greatest impact of that foot traffic.

“We still need to have a replacement bridge in place prior to starting Valley Line West LRT construction so there are deadlines for this project.”