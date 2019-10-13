Police investigating reports of shooting at Florida mall

Send this page to someone via email

Police are responding after reports of a shooting at a mall in Boca Raton, Fla.

Boca Raton police said at about 3:30 Sunday officers are on scene and conducting a search at Town Center mall.

“Please avoid the mall area,” the police force said.

The Palm Beach Post and CBS12 both reported that one person was shot. The Post indicated the victim was taken to hospital.

Congressman Ted Deutch said authorities are monitoring the situation.

Town Center Mall is on Glades Road in Boca Raton. We’re monitoring the situation and urge everyone to heed the Boca Police Department’s request to stay away from the area. https://t.co/fssfiBGA9y — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) October 13, 2019

Boca Raton police tweeted everyone already inside the mall should “shelter in place” while SWAT teams sweep the mall.

All persons in Town Center Mall shelter in place while @bocapolice and SWAT teams conduct search of mall. — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 13, 2019

Shortly after 4:15 p.m. ET, local police tweeted there was no active shooter “at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

There is no active shooter at this time at Town Center Mall. @bocapolice responded to a report of shots fired and is currently conducting a search of the mall. — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 13, 2019

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.