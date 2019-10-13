Menu

Police investigating reports of shooting at Florida mall

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 3:52 pm
Updated October 13, 2019 4:32 pm
Boca Raton police said at about 3:30 on Sunday that officers are on scene and conducting a search at Town Center mall.
Boca Raton police said at about 3:30 on Sunday that officers are on scene and conducting a search at Town Center mall. Global News

Police are responding after reports of a shooting at a mall in Boca Raton, Fla.

Boca Raton police said at about 3:30 Sunday officers are on scene and conducting a search at Town Center mall.

“Please avoid the mall area,” the police force said.

The Palm Beach Post and CBS12 both reported that one person was shot. The Post indicated the victim was taken to hospital.

Congressman Ted Deutch said authorities are monitoring the situation.

Boca Raton police tweeted everyone already inside the mall should “shelter in place” while SWAT teams sweep the mall.

Shortly after 4:15 p.m. ET, local police tweeted there was no active shooter “at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

TAGS
ShootingPolice investigationBreaking NewsFlorida ShootingActive ShooterBoca RatonBreaking storyBoca Raton mall shooter
