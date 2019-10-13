Motorcyclist dead after collision with van in Oshawa: police

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a motorcyclist has died after colliding with a van in Oshawa Saturday afternoon.

Police said the motorcycle was travelling southbound on Simcoe Street North near Beatrice Street around 12:40 p.m. when it crashed into a Dodge Caravan exiting a plaza.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital where he later died. He has since been identified as 24-year-old Justin Jones of Oshawa.

Police said the driver of the van was not injured and was cooperating with investigators.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5226 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

