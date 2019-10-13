Menu

Man died in Onion Lake holding cell, RCMP say

By Connor O’Donovan Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 11:56 am
The Saskatchewan RCMP have requested "independent observation" after an in-custody death in Onion Lake.
The Saskatchewan RCMP have requested "independent observation" after an in-custody death in Onion Lake. File / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP say a 19-year-old man died while in custody Saturday in an Onion Lake RCMP holding cell.

They say the man, who was from Lloydminster, was found unresponsive shortly after 8 a.m. Officers attempted to resuscitate him until EMS arrived. EMS attempted CPR but pronounced the man dead on scene.

RCMP did not identify the man, nor say why or for how long he was in custody.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan looking at how other provinces handle police oversight

Saskatchewan RCMP say they have asked the Moose Jaw Police Service to investigate the “sudden death” in accordance with the RCMP act. They say they’ve also requested the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice to act as an “independent observer” in the investigation.

