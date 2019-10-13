Man died in Onion Lake holding cell, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP say a 19-year-old man died while in custody Saturday in an Onion Lake RCMP holding cell.

They say the man, who was from Lloydminster, was found unresponsive shortly after 8 a.m. Officers attempted to resuscitate him until EMS arrived. EMS attempted CPR but pronounced the man dead on scene.

RCMP did not identify the man, nor say why or for how long he was in custody.

Saskatchewan RCMP say they have asked the Moose Jaw Police Service to investigate the “sudden death” in accordance with the RCMP act. They say they’ve also requested the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice to act as an “independent observer” in the investigation.

