Kelowna Gospel Mission getting ready to serve 900 Thanksgiving dinners

They’re getting ready for one of the biggest dinners of the year at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

“We’re expecting to serve over 900 meals.” front line Gospel Mission worker Anita Neufeld said.

It’s Thanksgiving, but for many clients at the Gospel Mission, there isn’t a lot to be thankful for.

“There’s so many people that are marginalized who can’t afford the simple Thanksgiving meal that is served every year.” Neufeld said.

So on Monday, the Mission will serve its traditional Thanksgiving dinner for those who are less fortunate.

“It gives people a sense of purpose and a place to go,” said Neufeld, “a place to feel welcome, no matter what their circumstances are.”

While that may not sound like much, for those people who are living in poverty, it can mean a whole lot.

“They can sit down at a table with all their friends, we will bring all the food out to them,” the Gospel Mission’s kitchen coordinator, Matthew Reimer said.

“They’re going to get the full fixings and then they’ll get a pie as well, so yeah it will be great.”

The Gospel’s Thanksgiving celebration is open to everyone.

“If you want to come down and just have a meal and enjoy it with the guests that are here, you’re welcome to come down; it’s for everybody,” Reimer said.

Levi Miller is just one of the many volunteers who have helped prep for Monday’s big meal.

“Me, I don’t get anything, I just help people eat,” Miller said when asked what he gets out of it.

But Miller has been volunteering for the past seven years.

“I think it’s important to help people who need help,” Miller said.

Anita Neufeld said the annual Thanksgiving dinner at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission helps build a better sense of community.

“It’s great to build those relationships with the individuals that come every year and get to know a bit of their story,” Neufeld said.

Dinner will be served from noon until 6 p.m. on Monday at the Kelowna Gospel Mission on Leon Avenue in Kelowna.