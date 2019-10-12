Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton voters streaming to advanced polls

By Sarah Komadina Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 6:53 pm
Edmonton voters are heading to advanced polls.
Edmonton voters are heading to advanced polls. Global News

Edmonton voters are taking advantage of the advanced polls for the federal election. The early polls opened Friday and continue until Monday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

While Elections Canada won’t be confirming how many people have voted early until later, Edmonton and central Alberta’s field liaison officer Ruth Sorrentino said it’s been a steady stream of people stopping by.

“It does appear that advanced polls are more popular,” Sorrentino said.

Tweet This

After long ling ups in 2015 for advanced polls, changes have been made to make voting earlier easier.  25 per cent more polling stations have been added across Canada, and the daily advanced polling hours have been extended by four.

READ MORE: Advance voting is underway. Here’s what you need to know to cast an early ballot

In order to vote, people will need a government issued I.D. with a current address, or a piece of mail with their home address along with a picture I.D.

Story continues below advertisement

“We just like to give people options because election day itself can be busy for some people, so if they’re going to be out of town or if they know they’re busy working that day, or have other commitments, this allows them to cast their ballot… instead of being restricted to that one day,” Sorrentino said.

In the 2015 election, 3,677,2017 Canadian voters cast advance ballots, representing 20.8 per cent of all votes cast.

READ MORE: Got questions about voting in Canada? Here are some answers

Elections Canada says that was a 74 per cent jump from the 2011 election, when 2,111,542 voters (14 per cent of all ballots) voted early.

Election day is Oct. 21.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision CanadaElections Canada2019 electionEdmonton ElectionWhere to voteNDP EdmontonEdmonton Federal Electionconservative edmontonedmonton pollsedmonton votingliberal edmonton
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.