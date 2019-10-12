Menu

Crime

Man killed after altercation in Surrey neighbourhood, homicide investigators say

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 3:31 pm
Surrey RCMP and other investigators gather at the scene of a homicide early Oct. 11, 2019.
Surrey RCMP and other investigators gather at the scene of a homicide early Oct. 11, 2019. Shane MacKichan

A man was killed in Surrey early Saturday morning after an altercation with another man who is now in custody, homicide investigators say.

The integrated homicide investigation team (IHIT) said the incident happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 18300 block of Fraser Highway.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man of unknown age is in police custody, IHIT said.

The cause of death has not been released.

Investigators believe the two men knew each other and there is no risk to public safety.

The incident also does not appear to be gang related, IHIT added.

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey RCMP have not commented on the case, but a large number of officers have been at the scene for hours.

Investigators are now combing the scene for evidence and speaking with potential witnesses.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeHomicideMurderDeathSurrey RCMPIHITSurrey crimeIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamMan ArrestedSurrey homicideMan KilledFraser HighwaySurrey death
