Man killed after altercation in Surrey neighbourhood, homicide investigators say

Send this page to someone via email

A man was killed in Surrey early Saturday morning after an altercation with another man who is now in custody, homicide investigators say.

The integrated homicide investigation team (IHIT) said the incident happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 18300 block of Fraser Highway.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man of unknown age is in police custody, IHIT said.

The cause of death has not been released.

#IHIT is the 18300-block of Fraser Hwy, #SurreyBC after an altercation around 4:40am this morning has left a 47yo man dead. A 2nd man is in police custody. We believe the 2 men knew each other and there is no further risk to public safety. Not believed to be gang-related. pic.twitter.com/bKzvJxkuMG — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) October 12, 2019

Investigators believe the two men knew each other and there is no risk to public safety.

The incident also does not appear to be gang related, IHIT added.

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey RCMP have not commented on the case, but a large number of officers have been at the scene for hours.

Investigators are now combing the scene for evidence and speaking with potential witnesses.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.

2:01 Surrey RCMP top cop blasts critics Surrey RCMP top cop blasts critics