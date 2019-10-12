Fire in Oxford, N.S. forces evacuation of seniors’ home

Send this page to someone via email

An overnight fire in a shared lounge area resulted in the evacuation of about three dozen tenants of a seniors’ housing complex in Oxford, N.S., on Friday.

The Canadian Red Cross says tenants of the Meadow Vista complex were evacuated next door to the Oxford Medical Centre as it attempted to establish a temporary shelter at a recreation facility in Springhill.

However, by about 4 a.m. on Saturday, all but one couple was able to find temporary housing, staying with relatives or friends in the area.

The shelter was no longer required and volunteers with the Red Cross have since arranged hotel lodging for the two adults.

No one was injured in the blaze, which caused minor smoke and fire damage to the facility.

The Canadian Red Cross says it isn’t yet known when cleanup and repairs at the Meadow Vista complex will be completed.