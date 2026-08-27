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Canada

RCMP in New Brunswick say man dead after gunfire exchange with police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2026 12:52 pm
1 min read
An RCMP shoulder patch is seen in Toronto, on Monday, July 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan. View image in full screen
An RCMP shoulder patch is seen in Toronto, on Monday, July 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan. SAK
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RCMP in New Brunswick say a man is dead after a gunfire exchange with police in Maltempec, N.B.

In a news release, the force says officers responded on Wednesday to a report of an armed man in mental distress at a home in the town, which is about 225 kilometres northeast of Fredericton.

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The release says the man fired at the officers and refused to drop his weapon or co-operate with police.

It says officers shot at the man and then administered first aid, but he died at the scene.

The release does not provide information about his possible injuries or cause of death.

RCMP have asked the independent Serious Incident Response Team, or SIRT, to investigate.

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