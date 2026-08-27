RCMP in New Brunswick say man dead after gunfire exchange with police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in New Brunswick say a man is dead after a gunfire exchange with police in Maltempec, N.B.

In a news release, the force says officers responded on Wednesday to a report of an armed man in mental distress at a home in the town, which is about 225 kilometres northeast of Fredericton.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The release says the man fired at the officers and refused to drop his weapon or co-operate with police.

It says officers shot at the man and then administered first aid, but he died at the scene.

The release does not provide information about his possible injuries or cause of death.

RCMP have asked the independent Serious Incident Response Team, or SIRT, to investigate.