RCMP in New Brunswick say man dead after gunfire exchange with police

RCMP in New Brunswick say a man is dead after a gunfire exchange with police in Maltempec, N.B.
In a news release, the force says officers responded on Wednesday to a report of an armed man in mental distress at a home in the town, which is about 225 kilometres northeast of Fredericton.
Get daily National news
The release says the man fired at the officers and refused to drop his weapon or co-operate with police.
It says officers shot at the man and then administered first aid, but he died at the scene.
- Strong Ontario, Quebec summer storms led to $439M in insured damage: report
- Canada stands by proposed youth social media ban after Meta U.S. settlement
- Toronto Liberal MP says arson probe underway after cars set on fire at home
- Bearspaw feeder main replacement enters home stretch on schedule, on budget
The release does not provide information about his possible injuries or cause of death.
RCMP have asked the independent Serious Incident Response Team, or SIRT, to investigate.
Write a comment