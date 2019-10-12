Western Conference showdown pits Chicago against Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Winnipeg Jets (3-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-2-0, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg heads to Chicago in Western Conference action.

Chicago finished 36-34-12 overall and 14-8-4 in Central Division action during the 2018-19 season. The Blackhawks scored 267 total goals last season while averaging 3.3 per game.

Winnipeg finished 13-12-1 in Central Division action and 22-18-1 on the road in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Jets recorded three shutouts last season while compiling a .911 save percentage.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Blackhawks Injuries: Calvin de Haan: day to day (lower body).

Story continues below advertisement

Jets Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.