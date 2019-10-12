Menu

Canada

Okanagan cannabis extraction company enjoying ‘hyper’ expansion

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 12:01 am
Okanagan company enjoying “hyper” growth
Vitalis Extraction Technology is a Kelowna based company that's growing quickly. It manufactures and sells machines that extract botanical oils from plants, including cannabis and hemp.

Vitalis Extraction Technology is a fast growing Okanagan company.

Based in Kelowna, it manufactures and sells machines that extract botanical oil from plants, including cannabis and hemp.

READ MORE: B.C. cannabis co-op pitch comes to Kelowna

“We’re going into some other markets now,” Joel Sherlock, Vitalis co-founder said.

“Hemp, flavourings, pharmaceuticals. The cannabis and hemp markets, which we service — those markets are growing and that market growth drives our growth.”

The industrial manufacturing company operates out of five facilities in the city, and is hiring new employees at a rate of one per week.

READ MORE: B.C. predicting legal cannabis prices will drop

“We think by Christmas we’ll hit the 130 mark and then stabilize until we hit that next level of production requirements,” Pete Patterson, another Vitalis co-founder said.

Story continues below advertisement

The company has clients on five continents, and has now sold more botanical oil extractors than any of their direct competitors.

KelownaOkanaganCannabisHempVitalisVitalis Extraction Technology
