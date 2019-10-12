Okanagan cannabis extraction company enjoying ‘hyper’ expansion

Send this page to someone via email

Vitalis Extraction Technology is a fast growing Okanagan company.

Based in Kelowna, it manufactures and sells machines that extract botanical oil from plants, including cannabis and hemp.

“We’re going into some other markets now,” Joel Sherlock, Vitalis co-founder said.

“Hemp, flavourings, pharmaceuticals. The cannabis and hemp markets, which we service — those markets are growing and that market growth drives our growth.”

The industrial manufacturing company operates out of five facilities in the city, and is hiring new employees at a rate of one per week.

“We think by Christmas we’ll hit the 130 mark and then stabilize until we hit that next level of production requirements,” Pete Patterson, another Vitalis co-founder said.

The company has clients on five continents, and has now sold more botanical oil extractors than any of their direct competitors.