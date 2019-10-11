Menu

5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 7:17 pm
Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Fright Nights at the PNE and the Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins Tour.

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Stanely Park Halloween Ghost Train
Stanley Park Junction
Ongoing until Halloween
stanleyparkvan.com

2 — Harvestland
Hastings Park, PNE
Ongoing until Oct. 20
harvest.land

3 — Laity Pumpkin Patch
Laity Pumpkin Patch North & South, Maple Ridge
Ongoing until Halloween
laitypumpkinpatch.com

4 — Scales, Talons and Claws
Kanaka Creek Regional Park
Oct. 13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
metrovancouver.org

5 — Cranberry Festival
Fort Langley National Historic Site
Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
fortlangleycranberryfestival.com

