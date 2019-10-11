5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — Stanely Park Halloween Ghost Train
Stanley Park Junction
Ongoing until Halloween
stanleyparkvan.com
2 — Harvestland
Hastings Park, PNE
Ongoing until Oct. 20
harvest.land
3 — Laity Pumpkin Patch
Laity Pumpkin Patch North & South, Maple Ridge
Ongoing until Halloween
laitypumpkinpatch.com
4 — Scales, Talons and Claws
Kanaka Creek Regional Park
Oct. 13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
metrovancouver.org
5 — Cranberry Festival
Fort Langley National Historic Site
Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
fortlangleycranberryfestival.com
