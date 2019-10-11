Piikani Nation begins work on new travel centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Piikani Nation is in its final planning stages for a new travel centre off the highway.

Councillor Riel Provost-Houle says he is excited to see the centre come to life this year. His late brother, Barnaby Provost, advocated for its creation before his tragic death.

Houle says the centre will have a gas station, information centre, cafe and convenience-style store with healthy food options.

“For years, we haven’t had anything for economic development through this highway, which is sad,” Houle said.

“But that’s yesterday. I’m thinking about today and tomorrow.

“I would be an advocate for putting the money we make off this gas station into social programs to help our people.”

Members of the Piikani Nation are also looking forward to what the centre could bring to the community, including the ability to showcase the work of local artists.

“They’re very excited,” said Nicole Tail Feathers, Piikani Nation’s data collector for the community comprehension development plan.

“It’s going to bring a lot of revenue to the nation. Not only that, but a lot of our First Nations artists will be able to showcase their abilities and skills — basically bringing a sense of belonging back to the Piikani Nation, a sense of pride.”

Construction is expected to be complete by next August with architectural features like a teepee framework built into the main space to draw attention to the proud heritage of the community.