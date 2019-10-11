What’s open and closed for Saskatoon civic services on Thanksgiving Day

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s a rundown of which Saskatoon civic services and facilities are open and closed, or have modified hours on Thanksgiving Day, Monday, Oct. 14.

City Hall: Closed.

Pay parking stations: No payment required, however, vehicles must be moved within the posted time limits.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed.

Landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Compost depots: Open with regular hours.

Garbage, yard & food waste as well as recycling collection: Collection takes place as scheduled.

Civic Conservatory: Closed for renovations.

Remai Modern: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit: Will operate with holiday service.

Access Transit: Operating with holiday service. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures and customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Holiday Park, Silverwood and Wildwood golf courses: Regular hours of operation – weather permitting.

ACT Arena, Archibald Arena, Lions Arena, Cosmo Arena: Regular hours of operation.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Open regular hours – zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the park from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nutrien Playland at Kinsmen Park: Closed.

Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed.

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Open 12 noon to 9 p.m. All fitness classes cancelled.

Lakewood Civic Centre: Open 12 noon to 9 p.m. all fitness classes and childminding are cancelled.

Lawson Civic Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Field House: Closed for renovations.

Shaw Centre: Open 12 noon to 9 p.m. – all fitness classes and childminding are cancelled.

Terry Fox Track: Closed.

Here’s an event taking place during the long weekend in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Aquarium Society is hosting a Thanksgiving show featuring an aquarium show and sale on Oct. 12 and 13. This event takes place at Masonic Temple at 1021 Saskatchewan Cres. W. Admission is free.

More information can be found online at the Saskatoon Aquarium Society.