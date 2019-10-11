Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston gridlock caused by motorists failing to follow EDRs, say police

By Neil McArtney Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 10:20 pm
Kingston’s Thursday gridlock; why did some many motorists not follow the Emergency Detour Route?
WATCH: The OPP and Kingston Police do not have the authority to force motorists to follow emergency detour routes. The signs are only a suggested alternative, police say.

Highway 401 got back to normal through Kingston Friday, following Thursday’s day-long closure of the eastbound lanes between Montreal Street and Highway 15.

But the day of downtown gridlock has raised questions about why many drivers didn’t follow the Emergency Detour Route (EDR) that goes north of the city.

“People were getting angry,” Sharon McCaugherty says. “They were yelling. I was getting frustrated. Because it wasn’t moving.”

READ MORE: Penticton crews rescue 8 drivers who tried to detour Highway 97 closure in back country

McCaugherty, who works in downtown Kingston, was one of thousands stuck in gridlock traffic on her way home. She says, it took her two and a half hours to move less than a kilometer from Barrie to Ontario street on Queen Street.

“I sat at the Barrie and Queen Street light for 16 green turns. So, it turned green 16 times before we even moved,” McCaugherty says.

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

The downtown gridlock was caused by traffic being diverted off Highway 401 after a fiery transport truck crash at 2:30 a.m. Thursday shut the eastbound lanes.

But the question being asked by many on Friday, was where were the police’ and why did motorists not follow the EDRs off Highway 401?

Trailer rolls onto westbound lanes near Brighton, spilling hot tar across highway
Trailer rolls onto westbound lanes near Brighton, spilling hot tar across highway

The OPP has authority over the 401 and all the on and off ramps throughout the region. But when a ramp ends at a municipal road, the authority then transfers over to the Kingston Police Service.

There were no OPP or Kingston Police Traffic Unit officers assigned to Montreal Street off ramp throughout the day Thursday.

Cst. Curtis Dick with the OPP says that is because officers do not have the authority to force motorists to follow the Emergency Detour Route – the signs are only there as a suggested alternative.

“We are trying to continually educate the public, as to the reason to use the EDRs and to have faith in the signage.”

Tweet This

“Although it may be slower, you will move around the incident in safety and then be on your way,” Dick says.

Story continues below advertisement

WATCH: Vancouver Island’s main highway could get emergency detour

Sgt. Darren Keuhl, who heads up the Kingston Police Traffic Unit, says staffing issues kept them from sending anyone, but also blames driver reliance on apps. He says highway motorists using GPS, instead of following the posted EDR routes, contributed to the gridlock in the downtown core.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 where reopened shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night, almost 21-hours after they were closed.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
OPPKingstonnewsTrafficygkGlobal News KingstonGridlockdowntown kingstonKingston TrafficTraffic GridlockEDR SignsEmergency DetourEmergency Detour Routesdriver frustrationtraffic standstill
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.