Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Closure of Hamilton’s Highway 8 Hill will extend into November

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 11, 2019 6:30 pm
The City of Hamilton says the Highway 8 Hill in Dundas will remain closed for another month.
The City of Hamilton says the Highway 8 Hill in Dundas will remain closed for another month. City of Hamilton

The City of Hamilton says the Highway 8 Hill in Dundas will remain closed for another month.

The road was closed in both directions, between Bond Street and Hillcrest Avenue, earlier this month due to significant erosion caused by a rain storm.

Over the last week, officials with the City of Hamilton have been investigating and evaluating options for repairing the significant damage to the slope and the road.

READ MORE: Highway 8 in Dundas closed after ‘erosion’ damage, says city

City officials say substantial repairs are scheduled to begin early next week.

The repairs will include the installation of temporary structural elements and drainage solutions in the area, officials say.

READ MORE: Gardiner Expressway to close Thanksgiving weekend for fall maintenance

Story continues below advertisement

The city says the Highway 8 Hill is scheduled for more significant capital restoration in the coming years.

Access to the Dundas Valley Golf and Curling Club is being maintained from the top of the hill only.

 

Old Hamilton Specialty Bar building on Sherman Avenue North demolished
Old Hamilton Specialty Bar building on Sherman Avenue North demolished
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
City of HamiltonHamilton Public WorksHighway 8 closureDundas Road Closurehighway 8 hillDundas Valley Golf and Curling ClubHamilton rain stormHighway 8 in Dundas
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.