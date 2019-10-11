Closure of Hamilton’s Highway 8 Hill will extend into November

The City of Hamilton says the Highway 8 Hill in Dundas will remain closed for another month.
The road was closed in both directions, between Bond Street and Hillcrest Avenue, earlier this month due to significant erosion caused by a rain storm.
Over the last week, officials with the City of Hamilton have been investigating and evaluating options for repairing the significant damage to the slope and the road.
City officials say substantial repairs are scheduled to begin early next week.
The repairs will include the installation of temporary structural elements and drainage solutions in the area, officials say.
The city says the Highway 8 Hill is scheduled for more significant capital restoration in the coming years.
Access to the Dundas Valley Golf and Curling Club is being maintained from the top of the hill only.
