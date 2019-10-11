Closure of Hamilton’s Highway 8 Hill will extend into November

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Hamilton says the Highway 8 Hill in Dundas will remain closed for another month.

The road was closed in both directions, between Bond Street and Hillcrest Avenue, earlier this month due to significant erosion caused by a rain storm.

Earlier this month, the Hwy 8 Hill in #Dundas was closed due to significant erosion caused by a rain storm. The road remains closed in both directions between Bond St and Hillcrest Ave. Full update: https://t.co/khAAzlxiVd #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/bSDidUWMAX — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) October 11, 2019

Over the last week, officials with the City of Hamilton have been investigating and evaluating options for repairing the significant damage to the slope and the road.

City officials say substantial repairs are scheduled to begin early next week.

The repairs will include the installation of temporary structural elements and drainage solutions in the area, officials say.

READ MORE: Gardiner Expressway to close Thanksgiving weekend for fall maintenance

Story continues below advertisement

The city says the Highway 8 Hill is scheduled for more significant capital restoration in the coming years.

Access to the Dundas Valley Golf and Curling Club is being maintained from the top of the hill only.

0:45 Old Hamilton Specialty Bar building on Sherman Avenue North demolished Old Hamilton Specialty Bar building on Sherman Avenue North demolished