Crime

Woman drives herself to hospital after suffering critical injuries in Vaughan stabbing: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 3:09 pm
York police say they received reports of a stabbing in Vaughan shortly after 3 a.m.
York police say they received reports of a stabbing in Vaughan shortly after 3 a.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say a woman drove herself to hospital early Friday after suffering critical injuries in a stabbing in the parking lot of a Vaughan Costco.

Police said officers were called to the area of New Huntington Road and Highway 7 shortly after 3 a.m. for reports of a stabbing in the area.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to a hospital where a woman had been admitted after suffering stab wounds, police said.

Investigators said the stabbing occurred when the victim met a man whom she knew in the parking lot and an altercation ensued.

During the altercation, the woman was allegedly stabbed and then drove herself to hospital where she remains, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

She reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect, a 31-year-old man from Vaughan, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he went to the hospital.

Officers have not released the identity of either the suspect or the victim.

York Regional Police’s domestic violence unit is investigating the incident.

