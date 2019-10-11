Menu

Politics

Manitoba premier wants more details on edibles, says packaging must protect kids

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2019 2:33 pm
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is looking for more information from the federal government about the rules around pot edibles.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is looking for more information from the federal government about the rules around pot edibles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe Mahoney

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says more details are needed about the federal government’s rules on packaging of cannabis edibles.

Pallister says talks with Ottawa are ongoing, but he wants to ensure people — especially children — are protected from inadvertently ingesting cannabis in food items.

Recreational cannabis was legalized last year, but sales of edible products such as brownies are being allowed in December.

READ MORE: Manitoba marijuana users say ‘astronomical’ price of legal weed is a deterrent

Health Canada has said edibles must not be “reasonably considered to be appealing to a young person,” but has not specified which colours, flavours or shapes will be permitted.

The Quebec government has decided on more stringent rules that would ban the sale of cannabis candies, confections and desserts, including chocolate.

Pallister says he’d like more details from the federal government before edibles hit shelves at the end of the year.

Winnipeg city councillor calls for better rules governing legal pot growers
Winnipeg city councillor calls for better rules governing legal pot growers
TAGS
MarijuanapotBrian PallisterManitoba politicsEdiblesManitoba PCs
