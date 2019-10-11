Menu

Canada

N.S. town moves to address concerns after ‘watching deer while black’ incident

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2019 2:16 pm
Lynn Jones is shown in this undated handout image.
Lynn Jones is shown in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lynn Jones

The municipal council in Truro, N.S., passed a motion Monday aimed at addressing concerns in the black community after a woman described being approached by a police officer as she took pictures of deer.

Lynn Jones, who grew up in Truro and lives there part of the year, wrote a public letter on Aug. 30 describing the incident as “watching deer while black” and detailing poverty and dislocation among her hometown’s black community.

The human rights advocate said she was upset because the officer who questioned her in August indicated to her, her sister and a friend that he was responding to a call reporting “suspicious” activity.

Her letter asked Mayor Bill Mills to address issues including police bias, the need for affordable housing, the establishment of a black community centre and programs for single parents.

Jones said a meeting was held on Sept. 23 with members of the black community, the mayor, councillors, and other town representatives to discuss community concerns.

During the gathering, 20 points were raised for potential action, ranging from the removing of employment barriers for black residents applying for work with the town to creating a gathering place for the community.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
trurowatching deer while black
