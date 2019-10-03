Menu

Canada

Ontario Human Rights Commission to make announcement on accessible education

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2019 6:57 am
The announcement is scheduled for Thursday morning.
The announcement is scheduled for Thursday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

TORONTO – Ontario‘s human rights watchdog is to make an announcement Thursday morning about accessible education.

No details were immediately available from the Ontario Human Rights Commission.

But in August 2018, the oversight body updated its education policy for the first time in 14 years and issued recommendations to help make the system more inclusive.

The policy says disabled students face barriers from primary school through to post-secondary education.

It says the system needs to modernize its approach to people with disabilities and do more to accommodate their diverse needs.

Thursday’s announcement will come at a news conference scheduled for 10:00 a.m.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
