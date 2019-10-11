Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police officer cleared in Dollarama arrest injury complaint: SIU

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 4:03 pm
Updated October 11, 2019 4:32 pm
The Special Investigations Unit's office in Mississauga.
The Special Investigations Unit's office in Mississauga. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The province’s police watchdog has cleared a Hamilton officer who threw a 46-year-old suspect onto the floor of a Dollarama on Upper Gage Avenue during a March 2018 arrest.

In his decision, Special Investigations Unit Interim Director Joseph Martino said the force used by the subject officer and two other officers did not fall outside the range of what was “reasonably necessary” to subdue the suspect (complainant).

“I accept the evidence of the witnesses to the effect that the complainant attempted to fight with the officers while on his feet, and then struggled against their efforts after he had been grounded,” said Martino in his report.

READ MORE: Hamilton officer cleared in 2018 fatal shooting at King street apartment: SIU

In the SIU release, the incident narrative said the arrest happened after one of three plainclothes officers in the area of Upper Gage Avenue and Mohawk Road recognized the complainant driving a car even though he was prohibited from operating a vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

The officers followed the complainant to the Dollarama and confronted him inside notifying him that he was under arrest for contravention of his driving prohibition.

The complainant then struggled with officers and was taken to the ground. During that time the complainant refused to surrender his right arm and he was struck several times in the arm until an officer secured it in handcuffs.

READ MORE: Hamilton police officer cleared in SIU investigation after man jumped off overpass

In Dec. 2018, the complainant came forward to authorities saying he had sustained injuries to his neck and knees, as well as fractured ribs, as a result of the March 23, 2018 arrest.

In the investigation, Martino said the complainant “describes a greater level of force used against him” than what was reported by officers. Witnesses interviewed during the investigation “contradicted” the complainant’s account.

Martino went on record is his report to say that there were no grounds for proceeding with criminal charges against the officers and that the file has been closed.

SIU, Peel police investigating shooting in Brampton that left 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
SIU, Peel police investigating shooting in Brampton that left 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
HamiltonHamilton PoliceSIUUse of ForceDollaramaSpecial Investigation UnitJoseph Martinomohawk roadUpper Gage Avenuedollarama arrestinjured during arrestunnecessary force
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.