Education

Saskatoon seniors hitting the books at University of Saskatchewan

By Brittney Matejka Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 4:17 pm
Updated October 11, 2019 4:19 pm
Saskatoon seniors hitting the books at the University of Saskatchewan
WATCH ABOVE: Just for the love of learning.

There are classrooms at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) filled with eager students who don’t have any homework or exams, the only prerequisite is that the learners are 55-plus.

Ann Marie Schramm has been taking Saskatoon Seniors Continued learning classes for the last five years and has fallen in love with learning.

She explained she enrolls in two non-credit classes each session and the courses are taught by university professors.

“You don’t have to take down every word that the teacher is writing you just have to sit back and listen and that’s very pleasurable,” she said.

Sylvie Johansen has taught several classes with the program over and explained the students don’t need any prior education to enjoy the classes.

Story continues below advertisement

“Some have no university experience and some might have been university professors themselves,” she explained.

The classes taught range from history to chemistry, with new courses being taught each session.

Johansen said teaching the seniors classes is very enjoyable as she shares in their passion for knowledge.

“They’re learning on a different level,” she said. “Than if you come just looking to get the grade as many do when they start university.”

Art Battiste, with Saskatoon Seniors Continued Learning, said they have been offering classes for the last 37 years and the program has been gaining popularity.

“We want to understand the world that we live in,” he said. “Understand why things are the way they are and people flock to these things. We have waiting lists for all our classes.”

Gordan Desbrisay, vice-dean academic of arts & science at the U of S, said the program has been a great partnership to foster learning.

“Sometimes we give this opportunity to new instructors who are learning their trade,” he said. “The seniors are excited to see somebody bringing cutting edge material to them and it gives them a chance to learn their teaching chops.”

Story continues below advertisement

Schramm said she has no intentions of putting her pen down at the university anytime soon.

“There is just so much to know, things that I didn’t have time for before,” she said. “I have time now and it’s fun to be here.”

